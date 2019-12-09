S/Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019

South African beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019 during a ceremony held in Atlanta, United States, on Sunday night.Tunzi emerged tops out of a field of 90 contestants from around the world.

The first runner-up was Miss Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson, while Miss Mexico, Sofia Aragon, came third.

The South African said her wish is to empower young women around the world to feel confident.

“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful. I think that it is time that that stops today,” she said to thunderous applause.