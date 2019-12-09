S/Leone Finance ministry to promote academic research

Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Finance has called for academic articles and research proposals for the 2019 edition of its in-house Economic Bulletin.The bullet is published annually is the ministry’s flagship report which offers an in-depth overview of the main economic development in the country.

It entails feature articles done by researchers in both government and the private sector on diverse economic topics relevant to the country’s policy debate.

Finance Minister Jacob Jusu Saffa was quoted on Monday as saying that the report is meant to increase the research capabilities of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and enhance collaborative and data sharing efforts among them.

He said the publication also meant to inform policy decisions based on research.

The Finance ministry added that the publication will offer a widely visible outlet to up and coming researchers and deepen the understanding of the important economic policy issues facing Sierra Leone.

The Finance Ministry has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Economics Department of Fourah Bay College (FBC), University of Sierra Leone, for the establishment of a resource center which officials say is aimed at building the capacity of students and improving on the research capacity of the department.