S/Leone First Lady eyes 300-bed cancer diagnostic center

Sierra Leone’s First Lady has unveiled an ambitious three-year cancer impact campaign that include sensitization on lifestyles that prevent the disease and testing and treatment facilities for cancer.At the commemoration of World Cancer Day in Freetown on Monday, Mrs. Bio also unveiled plans for the construction of a 300-bed capacity cancer diagnostics and treatment center.

“We have engaged architects who have designed and developed an architectural concept for a 300-bed facility. My office hereby presents both the concept and the architectural blueprint to the government of Sierra Leone for consideration,” she said at a high profile event that was graced by President Julius Maada Bio.

“We must dream big as a nation in order to solve our country’s most pressing needs,” she stressed.

The theme for this year’s World Cancer Day is: “I am and I will”.

Campaigners are using the annual commemoration to raise awareness around a disease that is killing over nine million people worldwide annually.

Most of the cases, about 70 percent, according to the World Health Organization, are said to be from the developing world, where lack of awareness on cancer prevention means and poverty are causing the spiraling of suffering.

Cancer authorities say the disease, particular breast and cervical cancer, are killing many women in Sierra Leone.

First Lady Bio said the magnitude of the cancer crisis among women in the country in particular points to the urgency for the construction of a diagnostic and treatment centre.

As part of the Office of the First Lady’s campaign, she disclosed that she had negotiated and secured ten scholarships from the Merck Foundation for oncology specialists training at premier cancer-care institutions in India and Egypt.

“We will continue to advocate for additional training opportunities for our nurses and doctors,” she said.

In his keynote address, President Bio reiterated the significance of the theme for the day’s commemoration, noting that it emphasized personal responsibility and personal empowerment towards efforts in kicking cancer out.