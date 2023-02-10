S/Leone: First Lady’s female bodyguard dies in accident

A female bodyguard of Sierra Leone’s First Lady has died on Friday, four days after being involved in an accident along the main highway in the northern town of Makeni, 189km from the capital Freetown, a statement from Fatima Maada Bio’s office said. Kema Kanneh was part of Mrs Bio’s convoy which was rammed by a truck along the Makeni Highway on Monday evening .

”It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of one of the female close protection guards of Her Excellency the First Lady, Mrs. Fatima Maada Bio.The Office of the First Lady extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the fallen heroine. We are in close touch with the bereaved family as funeral arrangements progresses” the statement from Mrs Bio’s office said.

The statement said the First Lady ”is heartbroken as she mourns the loss of a lady she considers her daughter”.

Mrs. Bio has since visited the family house of the late Kema Kanneh at Gooding Drive in Freetown as hundreds pour in to condole with the bereaved.

The First Lady paid tribute to Ms. Kanneh’s ”dedicated service to the state as a serving member of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) and lately the Office of the First Lady”.