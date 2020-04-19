S/Leone: Jubilation as first six Covid-19 cases discharged

It was jubilation for family members of six of Sierra Leone’s Covid-19 patients who were discharged on Sunday, after completing treatment.Those released from the 34 Military Hospital, one of three hospitals designated as treatment centers for the viral disease, included the index case.

Alphajor Jalloh was received by families at his home with welcoming placards.

Also among those released is the second case, medical doctor, Dr Bell, who has been linked to multiple chains of transmission since she tested positive for the virus on April 1.

Dr Bell in a statement released via social media praised God for saving her and those of her colleagues.

Earlier in the day, the Emergency Operation Center announced that five new cases were recorded on Sunday, bringing the country’s cumulative total to 35.

With the release of six, the other cases admitted at treatment centers come down to 29.

The move is a major boost for the authorities in a country where low level of trust in the healthcare system is negatively impacting the response effort.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Communication said those released would be under monitoring to check their status.

“There is no death reported and currently 29 Covid-19 cases admitted are being managed at isolation centers and are in stable condition,” the statement said.

It is urging people to report any suspicious case via the free toll 117.