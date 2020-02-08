S/Leone: where baby diapers are the new intoxicants

Sierra Leone is facing a new phenomenon about drug taking which is prompting the government to launch a nationwide campaign targeting young people using baby diapers as the new intoxicant.The campaign being championed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs is specifically targeted at a new form of drug abuse – the use of baby diapers.

Locally known as Pampas, the diapers are made with chemicals which are meant to neutralize bacteria and other harmful microbes.

Those who use it boil the nappies and drink the liquid.

Those who are familiar with the situation say Pampas replaced Tramadol, an opioid prescription drug used by medical practitioners as pain medication.

The use of tramadol reduced partly due to a government clampdown and partly due to an increase in its cost.

Pampas is more affordable and it is also believed to have long lasting effect.

The revelation last month pointed to the severity of drug abuse in the country, health campaigners say, calling on the relevant authorities to act to stop the trend.

The Youths Ministry is collaborating with players in the entertainment industry in the latest anti-drugs campaign.

Lusine Kallon, Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs, is heading the initiative which is expected to be launched on Thursday with the launch of a movie on drug use.

Mr Kallon was quoted saying that the government had inherited a challenging situation with the youth facing the brunt, noting that it was time to act and change the “ugly story”.

He added that they intended to engage other line agencies in the campaign.