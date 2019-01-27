S/Sudan cuts foreigner work permit fee by half

South Sudan has announced lowering work permit fees for foreign workers by 50 percent in the wake of public outcry, especially from humanitarian agencies.Baba Medan Konyi, Deputy Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Development, said over the weekend that the government made the decision to enable foreign consultants to work in the country after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in September last year.

“The work permit for consultants or managers was 4,000 U.S. dollars and there was issue of the rate being expensive. So we sat with the ministries of Finance and Foreign Affairs and we have agreed in the new budget that we have to accept payment of half for example if you were paying 4,000 dollars you will be paying 2,000 dollars” Konyi told journalists in Juba on Friday.

In March 2017, South Sudan increased work permit fees for foreign workers from 100 to 10,000 dollars as a measure to tackle its economic challenges.

The Finance ministry said at the time that the hiked fee would raise vital revenue for the cash strapped government to fund its activities.

But the increment prompted an outcry from humanitarian agencies who described it as a way of restricting the work of foreign aid workers, forcing the government to suspend the policy.

In November 2017, the Labor ministry announced revised work permit fees of 4,000 dollars for consultants and managers.

Professionals were charged 3,000 dollars, while technicians and casual workers will pay 2,000 and 1,000 respectively.

South Sudan is currently working to implement peace in the wake of a deal by warring parties to end a five-year conflict that displaced millions internally and externally, causing one of the biggest refugee crises in the region since the outbreak of the civil war in December 2013.