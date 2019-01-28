S/Sudan fish traders decry ‘cutthroat’ taxes

South Sudanese involved in the fisheries industries have cried foul over what they called cutthroat taxes imposed by the state.Fishing is a common economic activity among communities in South Sudan’s central states, but raised taxes in the Junglei capital, Bor (Central North), are leaving fish traders struggling to cope.

Fish sellers have complained of huge losses after they were forced by the situation to increase the prices in fish, due to inflation and high taxes.

“We are not making any profit. We are just dealing in fish for our survival,” Rebecca Ajang, a fish seller in Bor told APA in an interview on Monday.

The 69-year old said the fish business was booming when she joined it in 2015, but it has since lost momentum as the country’s economy struggle against rising inflation.

“We buy fish from fishermen in swamps and islands and transport them to Bor for resale. Here, prices of goods in markets are too high. We increase prices to get something for our children,” said Ajang.

Currently, fish prices reportedly range between 200 and 2,000 South Sudanese Pound (SSP) or more, depending on their sizes.

Before 2016, however, fresh fish reportedly cost between 10 to 300 SSP.

The rise in prices means an average citizen can hardly afford fish, as vendors blame the increase on the current economic meltdown which was not helped by years of a disruptive civil war.

Mary Nyandit, another businesswoman, blamed inflation for the rise in fish prices, which has also led to decline in the purchasing power of the citizenry.

“Our business is very risky. And since fish is perishable, sometimes we incur losses if there are no customers,” Nyandit complained.

Akur Deng, a resident of Bor town, said a family spends about 1,000 SSP for a fish meal, deterring many from buying the commodity because it is out of their reach.

She urged the relevant authorities to reduce taxes for the industry so that fish prices for the locals can go down.

The Director for Revenue in Bor Municipal Council, Samuel Ateny Page said the government was not taking any blame for fish scarcity and price rises.

He said only 2 SSP is levied as tax per fish, a claim fishermen have dismissed as untrue.

“There are at least three middlemen [involved] before fish reaches a final consumer. This caused the [price rise], not taxes,” said Ateny.

The official has urged Bor residents to cooperate with municipal authorities in spotting illegal fish dealers to facilitate a drop in fish prices.

Meanwhile the Director General for Programs and Mechanization in the State Ministry of Agriculture, Atem de Gak Atem said the high demand for fish outside Bor has led to scarcities, hence the price rise.

“There is overfishing in Jonglei, but fish prices are still high. For us, we cannot interfere since there are no laws. Now, people even use net not recommended,” said Atem.

He stressed that the absence of laws governing the fish industry hinders the ministry from regulating fishing, and the supply and sale of fish.

The official warned that overfishing in the Sudd area of Jonglei remains a threat to fish species and could affect the tourism industry.

He appealed for the introduction of laws and funding for the fish industry.

The Sudd, the world’s largest freshwater ecosystem extending from Mangalla in Central Equatoria region to Sobat River in the Greater Upper Nile region, is home to large fish populations in South Sudan.