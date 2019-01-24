S/Sudan: Lack of funding delays deployment of monitoring teams

South Sudan’s ceasefire monitoring mechanism has not yet deployed its national monitors due to budget constraints.Desta Abiche Ageno, chairperson of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring, Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM), said there is a lack of funding.

“Our national monitors are yet to be deployed due to budget constraints. Specifically, there is a lack of budget for health and life insurance, accommodation as well as allowance (out of pocket),” Abuche said during his speech before the CTSAMVM Board Meeting in Juba Thursday.

However, he said, the ceasefire monitoring body is working with the government and other stakeholders to resolve the matter.

He further said the CTSAMVM is still facing limitations on its freedom of movement in various locations in South Sudan, citing the incident in Luri (West of Juba) last month in which peace monitors were assaulted and detained by security personnel.

Ageno pointed out that the CTSAMVM continues to observe unauthorized military movement in numerous locations in South Sudan, adding that the issue of Sexual Gender-Based Violence in Bentiu (former Unity State) also remains a huge concern.

In September 2018, President Salva Kiir, opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar and several opposition groups signed a peace deal in Ethiopia.

IAN/afm/APA

South Sudan’s ceasefire monitoring mechanism has not yet deployed its national monitors due to budget constraints.

Desta Abiche Ageno, chairperson of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring, Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM), said there is a lack of funding.

“Our national monitors are yet to be deployed due to budget constraints. Specifically, there is a lack of budget for health and life insurance, accommodation as well as allowance (out of pocket),” Abuche said during his speech before the CTSAMVM Board Meeting in Juba Thursday.

However, he said, the ceasefire monitoring body is working with the government and other stakeholders to resolve the matter.

He further said the CTSAMVM is still facing limitations on its freedom of movement in various locations in South Sudan, citing the incident in Luri (West of Juba) last month in which peace monitors were assaulted and detained by security personnel.

Ageno pointed out that the CTSAMVM continues to observe unauthorized military movement in numerous locations in South Sudan, adding that the issue of Sexual Gender-Based Violence in Bentiu (former Unity State) also remains a huge concern.

In September 2018, President Salva Kiir, opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar and several opposition groups signed a peace deal in Ethiopia.