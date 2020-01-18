S/Sudanese committed to forming unity gov’t – VP

South Sudanese parties involved in securing a resolution to the conflict in their country have committed to form a transitional government of national unity, South African Deputy President David Mabuza said on Saturday.Mabuza said this on his return from a week-long working visit to Juba as his country’s Special Envoy to that country’s conflict which broke out in 2013.

During the visit, Mabuza said he held talks with various parties and stakeholders who are signatories to what is known as the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

In the consultations, he said, there was consensus on the formation of a Revitalised Government of National Unity before or by the end of the current extended period of 100 days ending in February 2020.

“We have entered a crucial stage of these negotiations, and all of us should treat this process with diligence and care. As facilitators, we are confident that the parties will form the transitional government of national unity within this window,” the special envoy said.

The number of states and their boundaries is the main sticking point among the various parties towards the formation of the transitional government of national unity.

Since this matter has not been settled, the parties have agreed on a seven-day period to hold further consultations to break the impasse.

“In our view, the proposal on the table is one mechanism that can produce an outcome that will stand the test of time. We therefore must allow parties time to consult as they have requested,” Mabuza said.

Apart from South Africa, other special envoys came from Kenya, Uganda, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).