S/Sudan’s elusive peace to headline Entebbe talks

South African Deputy President David Mabuza has traveled to Uganda to meet President Yoweri Museveni as part of their regional consultations on how to forge South Sudan’s elusive peace, the presidency said in Pretoria on Wednesday.Mabuza, who is the country’s special envoy on South Sudan, is scheduled to meet with Museveni in Entebbe and Abdalftah Alburhan A. Alrahman, the president of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan in Khartoum on Wednesday.

The consultations are part of ongoing efforts to revive the full implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict (RARC) in Juba in order to achieve long lasting peace, development and stability in that troubled country.

The engagements will take place after the tripartite summit on the Revitalised Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan held in Entebbe on 7 November 2019, according to the presidency.

The high office said that “significant progress has been made towards the total resolution of conflict and bringing stability in South Sudan.”

South Africa, Uganda, Sudan and Kenya have been providing support to efforts meant to enhance the complete implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on South Sudan.