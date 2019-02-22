S/Sudan’s Machar meets boundaries commission officials

South Sudanese opposition leader Riek Machar has met with members of the Technical Boundaries Committee (TBC) in the Sudanese capital Khartoum mid week, his close aide said.The body, under the terms of the revitalized peace deal, is tasked to define and demarcate the tribal areas of South Sudan as they stood on 1 January 1956 and the tribal areas in dispute in the country.

Pouk Baluang, the SPLM-IO’s director for information and public relations, told media Thursday that Machar discussed the tribal areas with the committee.

“Machar explained to the committee the boundaries of South Sudan and told them that the SPLM-IO supports the boundaries as they stood on 1 January 1956,” he said.

“We think that the only solution is to adopt the colonial districts because their boundaries are clear,” he added.

The peace agreement says the decision of the Technical Boundaries Committee shall be by consensus.

If consensus is not achieved, decision shall be by simple majority and any dissenting view shall be recorded.

The committee consists of experts drawn from IGAD and Troika countries.