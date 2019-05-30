SA declares foot and mouth disease outbreak over

South Africa’s outbreak of the foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease is over, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry has said.Confirming the development on Wednesday, the ministry said that there have been no new cases of FMD detected in the declared disease management area in Limpopo Province since February.

This meant that more than three incubation periods have elapsed with no new cases being observed, the ministry said.

“Intensive surveillance has demonstrated that the virus is no longer circulating. However, control measures remain in place in the area.

“But the farming community and public are urged to remain vigilant,” the office said in a joint statement with the livestock industry.

South Africa experienced an FMD outbreak in the high surveillance area of the FMD-free zone in Limpopo on 7 January 2019.

As a result, it lost its World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) recognised FMD-free zone without vaccination status.

During April, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana, led a high profile delegation to the affected communities in Limpopo to express their heartfelt appreciation to the farmers and all other parties that worked with the DAFF to contain the outbreak and resolve the situation.