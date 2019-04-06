SA must stop discriminatory remarks about migrants – AI

Longstanding criminal justice failures and toxic populist rhetoric were some of the unresolved issues behind the latest round of xenophobic violence against refugees and migrants in South Africa, a senior Amnesty International official has said.AI South Africa executive director Shenilla Mohamed said after a follow-up meeting on Friday between three South African ministers and heads of the diplomatic missions represented in South Africa.

The meeting in Pretoria followed the one held on Monday and hoped to find a lasting solution to xenophobic attacks which flared up in Durban last week, with Malawian nationals as the main targets.

In one incident, some100 Malawians fled to the Sydenham police station in Durban when their unemployed South African neighbours in the Burnwood informal settlement kicked down their doors and forced them out of their homes.

Two unconfirmed reports said two people died in the violence, while several people were injured.

The nationality of the dead is not known yet.

“For many years, South African authorities have largely failed to address past outbreaks of xenophobic crimes that have been seen in the country since at least 2008, including bringing those suspected to be responsible to justice,” Mohamed said.

She said political leaders must also stop making discriminatory and inflammatory remarks about migrants and foreign nationals, especially in an apparent attempt to gain votes in the current election season.

“Rather than making comments that risk fanning the flames of xenophobia, the authorities must act to counter stereotypes, eradicate discrimination and foster greater equality and social cohesion in South Africa,” she said.