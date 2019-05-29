SA police welcomes arrest of suspected robbers

The arrest of three suspects in connection with a robbery of United States students visiting the South African capital of Pretoria early this month was welcomed by National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole on Tuesday.On 13 May 2019, a group of US students and two professors arrived at Viva Foundation School in Mamelodi East, a township in Pretoria, on an outreach programme.

A group of five armed men accosted the students and their professors, robbing them of personal belongings — including laptops, cellular phones, cameras, passports, plane tickets, bags and US dollars, the police said. Sitole praised Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lt.-Gen. Elias Mawela and his team of detectives for the sterling work they did on the case.

According to Sitole, the first suspect was arrested in Pienaarspoort informal settlement in Mamelodi East within days after the robbery.

Sitole commended the police’s persistence in identifying and arresting another two suspects on 24 May in Limpopo Province and in Mpumalanga Province on 25 May, respectively.

“The team’s dedication and perseverance in this case must be commended. The commitment displayed by our members is a reflection of what the South African Police Service as a whole strives for,” Sitole said.

While all three suspects are appearing before a magistrate in the Pretoria Court on charges of armed robbery, attempted murder and assault, the search for the other suspects is continuing, the police said.