SA sets aside $74mn to fight GBV, graft

South African Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola on Wednesday said that his ministry had set aside $74 million to spend in its fight against gender based violence and corruption, with GBV getting the lion’s share of $67 million in the budget.Lamola said this ahead of his ministry’s presentation of its annual report for the 2018/19 financial year in Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday.

According to the minister, Lamola the high level of femicide and gender-based violence in the country remained a sore point and required all South Africans to do their bit to curb this scourge.

“Our people want to see a ministry that is responsive on this issue but most importantly, our nation wants to see proper plans to address the systemic problems in our processes that led to secondary victimisation,” he said.

While the roll out of sexual offences courts remained an important leg in assisting in government’s quest to eradicate gender-based violence and femicide, he said, an additional 15 courtrooms were adapted in line with the sexual offences model and this brought the total number of courtrooms adapted to 90.

On another troubling activity in the country, the minister said that tackling the scourge of corruption remained a high priority for the ministry. In this regard, “some $7.0 million has been given to the NPA for it to do its work (to fight corruption) without fear or favour.

“We have also made it possible for the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) to solicit the services of a diverse group of counsels which vary in experience.

“We have also signed mutual legal assistance agreements and extradition treaties with various countries across the world to aid the work of the NPA,” he added.