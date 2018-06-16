SACU leaders to discuss customs union’s work programme

Leaders of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) will converge in the Botswana capital Gaborone this month to deliberate on progress made in the implementation of the organisation’s work programme, APA learnt here on Saturday.SACU executive secretary Paulina Elago said in a statement that leaders of Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa would meet in Gaborone on June 29 for the 6th SACU Summit.

“The 6th SACU Summit will consider progress being made on the implementation of the Ministerial Work Programme, which was approved by the SACU Council of Ministers and endorsed by the Summit in June 2017,” Elago said.

She said the work programme was developed “following introspection of SACU’s relevance as an organisation that supports the economies of its Member States by the Council of Ministers at their 3rd Retreat held in June 2016.”

Key activities and focus areas of the work programme include review of the revenue sharing formula and long-term management of the Common Revenue Pool.

Others are the strengthening of existing cooperation and collaboration on trade facilitation to improve border efficiencies, as well as the establishment of a stabilisation fund and a financing mechanism for regional industrialisation.

Elago revealed that work will be undertaken to explore the feasibility for financing options for the regional projects and development of public policy interventions to promote industrial development and value chains.