SADC appeals to inter’ community to respect DRC sovereignty

Published on 19.01.2019 at 06h21 by APA News

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Double Troika has issued a statement appealing to the international community to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) APA, learned here Friday.The  Double Troika Summit also called upon the international community to  support the Government of the DRC to maintain a peaceful and stable  environment following the landmark elections, and avoid actions that are  prejudicial to the electoral process.

The  Summit recognized and underscored the role of the Constitutional Court  of the DRC and called upon the international community to respect the  Constitution of the DRC The Summit further called for the continued  implementation of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework in the  DRC and the Region.

The  Summit reaffirmed its commitment to continued support to the Democratic  Republic of Congo’s political processes, and with respect to  neutralizing the negative forces and other armed groups operating in  Eastern DRC, and to remain seized with the matter.

