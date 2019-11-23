SADC, AU reiterate calls for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Friday reiterated their calls for the immediate removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.The call was made during a ceremony in which the SADC secretariat in Botswana’s capital Gaborone hosted Dr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

Mahamat who also paid a courtesy call on Botswana President Mokgweetsi visited the SADC Secretariat and held a meeting with the SADC Executive Secretary Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax. The two engaged on several issues of regional economic and continental integration, including reiterating their call the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

Mahamat reiterated his concerns that the persistence of economic sanctions imposed by the the international community, continue to have negative impact on the economy and the people of Zimbabwe. He said his organisation would rally other stakeholders and various relevant Organs of the Union to continue to mobilize support for the country’s recovery efforts.