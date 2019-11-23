International › APA

SADC, AU reiterate calls for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe

Published on 23.11.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Friday reiterated their calls for the immediate removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.The call was made during a ceremony in which the SADC secretariat in Botswana’s capital Gaborone hosted Dr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

Mahamat who also paid a courtesy call on Botswana President Mokgweetsi visited the SADC Secretariat and held a meeting with the SADC Executive Secretary Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax. The two engaged on several issues of regional economic and continental integration, including reiterating their call the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

Mahamat  reiterated his concerns that the persistence of economic sanctions imposed by the  the international community, continue to have negative impact on the  economy and the people of Zimbabwe. He said his organisation would rally other  stakeholders and various relevant Organs of the Union to continue to  mobilize support for the country’s recovery efforts.

