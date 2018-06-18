SADC chair appoints Lesotho mediation team’s head

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the country’s former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to lead the mediation team of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Facilitation in Lesotho.Moseneke will assist Ramaphosa as he officially continues to facilitate the political national dialogue and reform processes in Lesotho, the president said.

“I take this opportunity to thank Justice Moseneke for availing himself to support us in this important mandate as we continue to assist our brothers and sisters in the Kingdom of Lesotho in their search for a lasting and sustainable solution to their political and security challenges,” the president said.

According to him, the decision is in line with the resolution taken at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Double Troika Summit – held on 24 April in Luanda, Angola – where it was decided he should continue with the facilitation and recommended that he appoints high level personalities to support him.

In this regard, Ramaphosa said he appointed Moseneke as the leader of the mediation team, whose work the president started when he was still the deputy president to former president Jacob Zuma.

Moseneke’s team consists of three deputy ministers – Mohamed Enver Surty of Basic Education, Makgabo Regina Mhaule of International Relations and Cooperation and Ellen Molekane of State Security.

Ramaphosa was in September 2014 appointed by the SADC Heads of State and Government as a SADC facilitator in Lesotho, following the country’s security and political challenges.

His facilitation produced a report with key recommendations on constitutional, security sector, judiciary, and public service and media reform issues, which the Lesotho government committed to undertake to resolve that country’s political instability.

SADC endorsed the report, and Maseru was urged to develop a roadmap on the required reforms, which it has duly done.

The Luanda Double Troika Summit endorsed the Lesotho Roadmap for reforms and urged Lesotho to prioritise the constitutional and security sector reforms, which should be completed by May 2019.

Moseneke’s appointment, therefore, is to oversee the process step by step as the deadline to completing the roadmap looms.