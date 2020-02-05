SADC commends Malawi court for presidential poll verdict

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Wednesday commended Malawi’s top court for upholding the country’s constitution by ordering fresh presidential elections after the opposition raised the red flag over alleged irregularities.In a judgement delivered on 3 February, Malawi’s Constitutional Court agreed with the opposition claims that the outcome of presidential elections held in May 2019 was manipulated in favour of President Peter Mutharika.

The court nullified the results of the elections and ordered fresh polls within 150 days.

In a statement, SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation chairperson Emmerson Mnangagwa said the regional body “commends the Constitutional Court for upholding the Malawian Constitution, and the electoral law in the conduct of the petition.”

“SADC urges all stakeholders to respect the judgment of the Constitutional Court, and maintain peace and tranquillity, whilst the relevant national institutions prepare for fresh elections,” said Mnangagwa who is also Zimbabwean president.

He said SADC would “remain seized with the developments in Malawi.”

The regional body had ironically earlier endorsed the conduct of the Malawian elections, saying at the time that the polls were credible, free and fair.