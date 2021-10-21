SADC deploys special envoys as tension intensifies in eSwatini

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has dispatched envoys to eSwatini where at least 29 people have been killed and scores others injured in clashes between pro-democracy protesters and security forces since last week.Acting spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Tyrone Seale said on Thursday that Ramaphosa had, in his capacity as chairperson of the SADC Organ on Defence, Politics and Security Cooperation, appointed special envoys to engage with King Mswati III on the security and political developments in eSwatini.

A SADC delegation led by former South African minister Jeffrey Radebe is due to travel to eSwatini on Thursday to meet with King Mswati and representatives of the pro-democracy protesters.

The other special envoy appointed by Ramaphosa is South Africa’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Candith Mashego-Dlamini.

The delegation would also include representatives Botswana and Namibia, which are the two other countries that make up the troika of the SADC politics and security organ.

Also included in the delegation would be Maropene Ramokgopa who is a special advisor to Ramaphosa on international relations, as well as SADC executive secretary Elias Magosi.

The visit by the SADC special envoys comes as clashes have intensified in eSwatini since the end of last week.

King Mswati has ordered he shutdown of the internet across the country, while soldiers and the police have been accused of firing teargas and rubber bullets at groups of people.