SADC meeting in Addis casts spotlight on DRC

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday joined his counterparts from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) at a Double Troika Summit being held in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) to discuss the political situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following the disputed December polls.Ramaphosa’s office has announced that he arrived in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and her State Security counterpart, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

The summit will review and assess the political situation in the DRC.

Last week, the DRC elections commission, CENI, released the polls’ provisional results which declared opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo as winner.

However, presidential candidate and opposition leader Martin Fayulu is contesting the election results. He has appealed to the DRC’s Constitutional Court for a recount of the ballots.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has also joined Fayulu to dispute the interim results.

African leaders have been mulling the provision of support to the Congolese authorities to maintain a peaceful and stable environment following the landmark elections, to discourage any violence following the conclusion of the electoral process.

The SADC Double Troika Summit will later be followed by a consultative meeting of SADC leaders who are Double Troika members; the International Conference of Great Lakes Region; African Union Troika and the African Union Commission chairperson.