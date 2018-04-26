SADC picks Chissano as Madagascar crisis mediator

The 15-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) has picked Mozambique’s former president-cum diplomat Joaquim Chissano to mediate in Madagascar’s political crisis.A SADC statement on Thursday said the decision to appoint Chissano was made at its summit in Luanda, Angola on Tuesday where it decided to urgently send him to the island state that has seen violent clashes between opposition supporters and security agencies.

The former Mozambican leader is expected in Antananarivo on Thursday to begin mediation.

SAD said Chissano’s appointment will facilitate a national dialogue aimed at the de-escalation of the political tensions and reaching a consensus on the electoral process, in Madagascar.

Chissano’s mission entails calming down political tensions and coming up with a consensus on the electoral reforms in Madagascar were the political situation remains tense with more demonstrations by the opposition supporters planned in various regions from Thursday.

Meanwhile in Madagascar, diplomats struggled to meet with the various political actors.

It is alleged that some 73 opposition “MPs for Change” are leading their supporters in the call for reforms and the removal of President Hery Rajaonarimampianina from power.

Further reports say they were also planning to institute legal proceedings against the government for the violent disruption of opposition demonstrations and rallies.

Amnesty International has urged the Malagasy authorities to investigate the recent deadly clampdown in the capital.

At the centre of the Madagascar crisis are the proposed electoral laws the opposition believes were aimed at blocking some candidates from the next presidential race.