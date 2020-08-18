SADC slams Mozambique violence

Terrorist attacks in Mozambique’s northern region of Cabo Delgado have been condemned in a communique issued after a virtual Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit held on Monday, APA has learnt.In their condemnation of the terrorist attacks in Mozambique allegedly perpetrated by an Islamic State terrorist cell, the leaders pledged to support their fellow SADC member state in its fight against the terrorists.

“The summit expressed SADC solidarity and commitment to support Mozambique in addressing the terrorism and violent attacks, and condemned all acts of terrorism and armed attacks,” the communique said.

Mozambique’s decision to bring to the attention of SADC the violent attacks on its territory was welcomed by the two-day summit which also commended Maputo for its continued efforts towards fighting the terror attacks in Cabo Delgado which lost Port Mocímboa da Praia to the terrorists two weeks ago.

The Mozambican army is said to have surrounded the terrorists in efforts to flush them out of the Indian Ocean port town of Mocímboa da Praia.

Speaking during the summit were South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Lesotho’s Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro, Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera as well as Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Nyusi was elected was SADC chair, while Chakwera was elected as incoming chairperson of SADC, the communique said.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi was elected as chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, while Ramaphosa was elected as incoming chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

In the event the coronavirus would no longer be an obstacle to holding personal interactions, the leaders agreed to hold a face-to-face summit would take place in Maputo in March 2021, the communique said.