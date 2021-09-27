International › APA

SADC troops kill 18 insurgents in Mozambique – Official

Published on 27.09.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) has killed 18 insurgents during two offensives against terrorists linked to the Islamic State terror group, the regional force said on Monday.An SAMIM spokesperson said four members of the Al Sunnah wa Jama’ah terror group were killed during an encounter with regional troops on September 25.    

During the offensive, SAMIM forces overran an Al Sunnah wa Jama’ah terrorist base, south of Chitama settlement in Nangade district in Cabo Delgado province.

“During this operation, seventeen (17) terrorists were killed and the base was reduced to a rubble by SAMIM forces,” the official said in a statement.

He, however, confirmed that one of its troops was killed during the exchange while three others were injured.

The SADC forces killed another terrorist on September 26 during an encounter “in the area south of Messalo River where they have suspected bases.”

SADC has deployed an intervention force to help Mozambican troops repel ASWJ insurgents who have caused havoc in the country’s northern-most Cabo Delgado province since October 2017.

