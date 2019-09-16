SADC urged to intervene in Namibia refugee saga

The Botswana Centre for Human Rights on Monday called upon the government in Gaborone and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to engage constructively with the contemporary challenges faced by former Namibian refugees.This follows a consultative meeting that was held recently that the former refugees who are from a part of Namibia called Caprivi Strip will be forcefully repatriated on 24th September.

Botswana Centre for Human Rights official Alice Mogwe said her organisation continues to call for a responsible and honest response to the Caprivi situation.

“The political factors which appear to be behind the Caprivi situation include; perceived threat by Caprivians of central authorities and representatives, lack of apparent unwillingness of central government to engage in mediated constructive dialogue with representatives of the local population in order to address the root causes of the 1999 secessionist action and failure of central government to ensure that nation-building involves integration and not marginalisation,” she said.

She added that “The Caprivians (former refuges) have been repeatedly requesting mediated constructive dialogue with the Government of Namibia. It is clear that there is a lack of trust between the parties.”

Meanwhile Deputy Secretary in Botswana’s Ministry of Defence Justice and Security Nchunga Nchunga said senior officials from the two countries met on September 2019 in Gaborone and deliberated on the modalities for the return of the former Namibian refugees Namibia with immediate effect since their refugee status has lapsed and are now regarded as irregular immigrants and thus liable for removal under the immigration laws.

“The two governments agreed to mobilise necessary resources and engage all stakeholders to ensure smooth and peaceful return,” he said.

Namibia’s Commissioner for Refugees Likius Valombela said in the light of assurance given by both governments, the necessary preparations and condition for reception in Namibia have been put in place and the two Government agreed that process be done in speed, efficiently and in dignity.

Immediate response from SADC was not available.