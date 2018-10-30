Safaricom contributed $5.4b to Kenyan economy – Report

Kenya’s largest mobile phone telephony company, Safaricom on Tuesday disclosed it has contributed 543 billion shillings ($5.4 billion) to the country’s economy.Safaricom which is the largest communication company in East and Central Africa said that this was 9.8 times more than the financial profit the company made during the same period.

“We assess the significant indirect value contribution we make to the economy, society and environment in Kenya using the KPMG True Value methodology. When monetised, the net value of the most material social, environmental and economic impacts of the company, both positive and negative, gives an indication of the total value that Safaricom creates for the people of Kenya,” said Safaricom board Chairman Nicholas Ng’ang’a.

In its 7th Sustainable Business Report, the company has reported it has sustained 171,369 direct and indirect jobs during the year, which was a 5 percent increase from the previous year.

Additionally, the social impact of mobile transfer- M-PESA increased by 20 percent to 191.1 billion shillings ($1.8 billion) up from 159.6 billion shillings ($1.5 billion) in FY17.

According to the report the major drivers for this growth have been the increase in customer, agent and merchant numbers,

“The greatest value continues to be felt by M-PESA customers who benefit from improved ability to manage and save money, as well as the wellbeing that comes with access to goods, services and opportunities that would not previously have been available to them,” Ng’ang’a said.