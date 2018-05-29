S/Africa appoints first black rugby captain

South Africa’s rugby team, the Springboks, has appointed Siya Kolisi as its first ever black captain to lead the formerly all-white team during apartheid when the team plays against Wales and England.A delighted Sports and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa welcomed the move, saying on Monday that the development “augurs well with the transformation agenda of our country.”

As a matter of policy, the South African sports authorities have ordered the Rugby Union to make sure that each outfit has a 50-50 black and white ratio of players come 2019.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus named the 26-year-old Kolisi as the man in charge for the three-Test series against England Coach Eddie Jones’ team, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will call the shots against Wales in Washington DC (United States) on Saturday.

Xasa also congratulated Du Toit on his selection as a skipper as well in a statement on Monday, and said she was delighted that the choice of 19 black players in the 43-man squad started to “reflect the demographics of our people.”

“I have all the belief in our national team that they will do well. I am mostly delighted that the leadership skills of Siya Kolisi have been recognised,” Xasa said.

She added: “I am also happy that new players in the team include a number of black Africans. This augurs well with the transformation agenda of our country.”

Erasmus said on Monday that Kolisi and Du Toit would “do a good job as captains” of their respective tests (matches).

“I believe both of them will do a good job as captains. My philosophy is that each player must take responsibility for his position and must therefore work extremely hard with that one goal in mind – to make the Springboks successful again,” the coach said.

The upcoming matches in the US and in South Africa will be the first assignments for the three men – Siya, Pieter-Steph and coach Erasmus, who succeeded former coach Allister Coetzee dismissed in January after two years of poor results.