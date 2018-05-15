South African commuters are on Tuesday breathing a sigh of relief following the end of a 26-day bus strike that crippled their movements.The nationwide industrial action ended after the bus drivers’ and other workers’ labour unions in the bus sector accepted a wage increment of nine percent across the board from the employers, according to Phakamile Hlubi-Majola‚ the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa’s (Numsa) national spokesperson on Monday night.

The pay offer that ended the prolonged strike is effective from April 2018‚ while a second pay rise increment of eight percent will be implemented from April 2019. There will also be allowances‚ including nightshift and subsistence over the two years, Hlubi-Majola said.

Apart from Numsa, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union‚ the Transport and Allied Workers Union of South Africa, the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union and the Tirisano Transport and Services Workers Union were also involved in the strike.

Greyhound and Citiliner bus companies announced on social media that their bus services would resume from Monday and all routes would be operational from Wednesday.

“We would like to apologise to all of our passengers who have been affected by the nationwide bus strike and we look forward to welcoming you again on our coaches‚” Greyhound said on its Facebook page on Monday.

Bus drivers are officially expected to return to work on Wednesday‚ although most of them are expected to be back behind the wheel on Tuesday, the unions said.

In a joint statement on Monday, the unions said they had consulted their members “from all the country’s nine regions. Our members overwhelmingly accepted this offer during the consultations.”

The strike began on 18 April.