S/Africa ‘by far’ Africa’s richest, most advanced country – Report

South Africa is ranked 33rd worldwide in terms of total wealth and 38th worldwide in terms of the number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) as of December 2017, according to an AfrAsia Bank and New World Wealth report on Thursday.”Despite being only the 5th largest country in Africa in terms of population and 9th largest by land area, South Africa is by far the most advanced and richest country on the continent,” the report states.

The report defines HNWIs as people with wealth of US$1 million or more. It defines wealth as the net assets of a person, which would include all their assets (property, cash, equities and business interests) less any liabilities.

According to the report, at the end of 2017 the total private wealth held in South Africa amounted to about US$722 billion. Some 42 percent of this wealth is in the hands of HNWIs, it said.

The average wealth per capita among South African individuals amounts to net assets of about US$12,900. This is the second highest level in Africa after Mauritius, according to the report.

The research has found that South Africa is home to 43,600 HNWIs, each with net assets of US$1 million or more. The country is also home to 2,200 multi-millionaires, each with net assets of US$10 million or more.

On top of this, South Africa is home to 98 individuals with net assets of US$100 million or more and five billionaires with net assets of US$1 billion or more, the report says.

South Africa has more than twice as many HNWIs as any other African country, the report adds.

“Going forward, South Africa has strong fundamentals for wealth growth, including a well-developed wealth management, fund management and banking system and a large free media which helps disseminate reliable information to investors.

“This sets South Africa apart from most other African markets,” report says, adding that “South Africa also has one of the 20 biggest stock exchanges in the world and is a potential hub for doing business in the rest of Africa.”

The report finds that HNWIs are attracted to South Africa because of its lifestyle; good private healthcare; top private schools; top shopping centres; a fully developed luxury market; luxury holiday destinations and luxury residential estates and efficient private security companies.