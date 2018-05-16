S/Africa calls for withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza Strip

South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has condemned “in the strongest term possible” the killing of 58 Palestinian refugees during protests in Gaza on Monday and called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the disputed area.Labelling the Israeli soldiers’ use of live bullets against protesters who were only carrying stones and burning tyres as “violent aggression,” the minister said on Tuesday that the use of lethal force on men, women and children on the Gaza Strip was “unacceptable.”

Pretoria on Monday announced the withdrawal of Ambassador Sisa Ngombane from Tel Aviv with immediate effect following Israel’s deadliest attack in the Gaza Strip in four years.

Briefing the media ahead of her budget vote in parliament in Cape Town, Sisulu said South Africa had to “think carefully (about) the action (they) are taking in Israel” and as such, they consulted President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is away on an official trip to Switzerland.

The violence started Monday morning and lasted till evening, leaving 58 dead and 2,700 with bullet wounds. There was not a single person injured on the Israeli side.

Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians who were protesting against the provocative inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem which has been moved from Tel Aviv.

Among the 58 dead were six children, victims of live ammunition by Israeli snipers.

On learning about the attack, Sisulu called her US counterpart Mike Pompeo to inform him of Pretoria’s decision.

“My request to him was to ask if there was the possibility of considering putting the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem on hold.

“His response to me was he was unable to because it was a decision that has been fixed by the US government. So what we are seeing now was the possible reparations that the US government has taken.”

The minister reiterated that South Africa’s view was that the Israeli soldiers must withdraw from the Gaza Strip and bring to an end the violent and destructive incursions into Palestinian territories.

The minister was of the view that the violence in the Gaza Strip would stand in the way of rebuilding Palestinian institutions and infrastructure.

She said the clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli forces “presented yet another obstacle to a permanent resolution to the conflict”, which must come in the form of two states, Palestine and Israel, existing side-by-side and in peace.

With regards to the downgrading of the South African embassy in Tel Aviv as per African National Congress resolution, the minister said her government had not yet worked out the modalities of the downgrade

The decision taken at the ruling party’s elective national conference in December 2017 was for the ministry to downgrade the South African embassy in Israel to a liaison office.

This was a practical expression of support to the oppressed people of Palestine, especially after a US 70-year policy change to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s new capital.

“We are working on this and once we have come to some sort of finality we will inform you,” Sisulu said.