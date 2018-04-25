S/Africa: Cancel Guptas’ travel documents – MP

South African Members of Parliament have urged the government to immediately cancel the Gupta brothers’ South African travel documents‚ as some members of the controversial family continued to dodge local law-enforcement agencies and Parliamentary inquiries in spite of being summoned to appear before them.The parliamentary portfolio committee on home affairs met to discuss the terms of reference for the inquiry into the decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs some years ago to grant some members of the Gupta family South African citizenship.

The committee unanimously adopted the terms of reference for the inquiry into the process undertaken by the ministry to grant the Gupta family naturalisation.

“Should the Gupta family members have South African documentation to travel‚ this committee must instruct the Ministry of Home Affairs to cancel their documents‚” ruling African National Congress MP Patrick Chauke said.

Chauke was not alone to demand the cancellation of the India-born family’s travel documents.

The Guptas, who are close friends of former president Jacob Zuma, disappeared from the country just weeks before the latter was recalled from the presidency.

The family, which allegedly used some of its ill-gained fortune from South Africa, to move to Dubai where they purchased a multi-million dollar mansion in an upmarket area of the Middle Eastern city.

Meanwhile, the South African police have been searching the exiled family’s Saxonworld home in Johannesburg for evidence against their alleged corrupt practices in the country, where they ran various business connected to government – earning them untold millions.

So far over 100 luxury vehicles have been found in the compound of the Saxonworld as the search continues.

India, their homeland, has also reportedly summoned the Guptas for some questioning in their business dealings. The family has not honoured the Indian government’s request.