S/Africa: Caster Semenya rebukes IAAF’s hate with Twitter post

South Africa’s world and Olympics champion runner Caster Semenya has told the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) that she is aware that the organisation does not “like” her.The star athlete made headlines on Thursday after the IAAF issued new eligibility regulations for female classification, which will greatly impact Semenya, among others.

But Semenya is not letting any of that “hate” affect her.

She tweeted on Thursday: “I’m 97% sure you don’t like me. But I’m 100% sure I don’t care.”

Semenya fans and the South African government have come out in full support of the athlete after the IAAF, the world’s athletics governing body, announced on Thursday that some female athletes, who have naturally high testosterone levels would have to race against men or change events if they do not take medication to lower their levels.

The new rules directly impact Semenya, who will have to take medication to control her testosterone levels due to her hyperandrogenism.

Hyperandrogenism is a medical condition that is characterised by excessive levels of male sex hormones such as testosterone.

The regulations will come into effect from 1 November 2018, according to IAAF, which said that the rules will apply to women who race in five track events – 400m, 800m, 1500m, one mile and 400m hurdles.