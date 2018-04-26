The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is piloting new eligibility regulations for a separate female classification to be known as an Athlete with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD)‚ a move seen as targeted at South African runner Caster Semenya.The new regulations are set to come into effect on 1 November to allow “female athletes” with DSDs a six-month “compliance” period‚ whereby they must undergo the testosterone reduction should they wish to avoid having to stand down from competition once the regulations come into effect‚ according to the Irish Times on Thursday.

Currently, there are no other female athletes with high testosterone levels apart from Semenya, a world and Olympics champion in the 800m distance races.

The new DSDs rule also replaces the IAAF’s previous regulations governing eligibility of females with hyperandrogenism.

The press reports said that the IAAF decision is expected to force Semenya either to take medication to reduce her naturally occurring testosterone levels or move to longer-distance events.

The new rules would apply to any distance from 400m to the mile‚ meaning Semenya could switch to the 5‚000m and 10‚000m if she refused to take medication – that could be used on a daily basis in tablet form, the reports said.

However‚ the regulations‚ expected to be confirmed on Thursday‚ may end up in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), should Semenya challenge them.

South African sports scientist Ross Tucker suspects a legal challenge may be mounted should the IAAF go ahead with their plans.

Earlier this month‚ Semenya secured a golden double at the Commonwealth Games – winning the 800m and the 1500m titles in Games record times‚ also breaking fellow South African Zola Budd’s 34-year-old national mark in the 1500m.

Semenya was first placed in the spotlight in 2009 with the IAAF saying she had undergone a humiliating gender verification process.