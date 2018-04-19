S/Africa condemns Australia’s travel warning

The South African government has strongly objected to a negative travel advisory that Australia has issued, containing misleading information about South Africa and the experiences that foreigners might face here.According to International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, she will raise the concerns of Pretoria relating to the advisory with her Australian counterpart Julie Bishop.

The minister said the travel advisory has the potential, not only to deter Australians from visiting South Africa, but also to tarnish the country’s image worldwide.

“South Africa remains one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world and visiting tourists in most instances have pleasant experiences in our country,” Sisulu said on Wednesday.

Officials from the ministry have in the past requested, without success, that the advisory be amended to reflect the situation in South Africa as it relates to the “true experiences of foreign tourists.”

The officials added: “The decision to escalate the matter follows these unsuccessful attempts, and indicates the seriousness with which the South African government values the contribution of the tourism sector to the economy.”