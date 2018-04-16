S/Africa condemns US, UK, France airstrikes on Syria

South Africa on Monday expressed its opposition to air strikes conducted by nuclear powers United Kingdom, United States and France against the alleged chemical weapons manufacturing plants in Syria.“The South African government has noted with grave concern the airstrikes conducted by the United Kingdom, United States and French military in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic,” the South African government said

The US, UK and France launched 105 missiles at three sites in Syria at the weekend in retaliation to alleged gas bombs thrown at civilians in the Damascan suburb of Douma last week.

Iran and Russia have also condemned the three Western countries’ “terrorism” against the people of Syria.

The government said since the onset of the Syrian crisis, South Africa has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“The alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria cannot be a justification for military airstrikes in a territory of a sovereign state without the authorisation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“In the same vein, South Africa condemns the use of chemical weapons by any party in the Syrian territory,” it added.

South Africa said it remained steadfast in its principled position that the issue should be resolved in the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the veto-wielding UNSC.

“We urge all members of the UNSC to shoulder their UN Charter mandate for the maintenance of international peace and security and double all efforts towards a peaceful non-military solution that respects and guarantees the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria,” the South African government said.