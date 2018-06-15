S/Africa: Cool heads needed to solve Eskom dispute – Minister

With Eskom workers tampering with energy supplies to protest against a zero increase in their wages, South Africa’s Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has urged all parties involved in the electricity supplier’s wage talks to allow time for the negotiations to succeed.“All parties are called upon to desist from violence, intimidation or the disruption of coal deliveries to power stations,” the minister said on Thursday.

Gordhan said it is in everyone’s best interest – workers, unions, employers, government and the public – that there is a continuous supply of electricity to the country and that nothing is done to compromise the growth of the economy.

The minister’s comments came as Eskom announced earlier that its power supply was constrained as a result of the power utility workers’ industrial action that got underway on Thursday.

The strike was triggered by the cash-strapped and heavily-indebted Eskom’s failure to grant the workers’ demand of a 15% salary increase from Eskom due to its liquidity problems.

The ministry of public enterprises said it was making arrangements to engage other labour unions on the wage dispute, including the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA).

Workers on Thursday embarked on lunch-time picketing after the power the parastatal earlier this week announced that there would be a zero percent wage increment.

This followed the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and NUMSA’s Tuesday rejection of the utility’s wage increase offer of zero percent.

In efforts to stop the strike from getting out of hand, the minister, ministry officials and Eskom board members on Wednesday met with the leadership of Cosatu, the umbrella union, over the dispute.

“The minister wanted to understand the concerns from organised labour about the wage dispute with Eskom and related matters.

“Among the concerns expressed by Cosatu were the manner in which wage negotiations have been conducted, the zero percent wage offer, and allegations that the Independent Power Producers programme is crowding out jobs in the mining sector,” the ministry said.

At the meeting, the ministry said, Gordhan explained the current challenging environment, including the contraction in economic growth in quarter one of 2018 and lower growth projections for 2018, and that government does not have the money to continuously bail-out State-owned companies like Eskom with their liquidity flow problems.

“The minister agreed that it was improper to raise the issue of downsizing Eskom at the same time as the current wage negotiations.

“He undertook to discuss the resumption of negotiations with the Eskom board and to ensure that a constructive and respectful atmosphere for negotiations is created,” the ministry said.

Gordhan said it was the responsibility of the Eskom board to determine what kind of wage increase Eskom could offer its employees, within the framework of the board’s fiduciary responsibilities.

“The minister is in no position to instruct the board on this issue,” the ministry said, adding that the minister has offered to convene an information-sharing session between Eskom and Cosatu so that the company’s financial position is understood and taken into account by all parties.

In its update, the power utility – one of the victims of state capture allegations by the Gupta Brothers — said there have been several incidents of road blockades, attacks on staff, and wilful damage of electricity infrastructure due to the dispute.