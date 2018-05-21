S/Africa deploys 2,800 doctors, interns to clinics

South Africa’s health authorities have deployed 1,300 community service doctors and 1,500 medical interns to clinics nationwide for the 2018 and 2019 annual cycle, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.All community service doctors and the interns who studied at South African universities and were eligible for placement for the 2018 annual cycle have been allocated and offered a placement at the country’s clinics, a ministry statement said on Monday.

Those who became eligible between the January and April 2018 cycle have been processed and their employment contracts are being finalised by provincial health departments with a commencement date of 1 June 2018, the ministry said.

The office assured that students who studied at South African universities who are repeating subjects and medical interns who were not eligible by May 2018 will be allocated during the mid-year cycle and start their employment from 1 July 2018.

South African-born citizens who studied medicine abroad and passed the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) Board Exams will be accommodated once a policy has been finalised on graduates with qualifications that are not prescribed by the HPCSA has been finalised.

Meanwhile, the ministry said it was also finalising a circular which would provide some clear guidelines and procedures to be followed when allocating the medical internships and community service, and related appointments for permanent residents, refugees and other non-South Africans.

In addition, a guideline explaining the allocation rules and project plan for the 2019 allocation cycle is currently being discussed with stakeholders while registration will open in June and will be accompanied by nationwide road shows at universities and colleges, it added.