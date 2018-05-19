S/Africa earmarks projects to transform transport sector

South Africa’s Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has used his budget vote speech in parliament to announce several projects his ministry will undertake in the next year as part of the country’s much-touted infrastructure development plan.The projects are in line with the National Transport Master Plan (NATMAP) 2050, which aims to transform the transport system in order to support economic growth and development in South Africa, according to the minister on Friday.

“We shall carry out these projects within the context of a policy aimed at building a strong and growing economy, which will benefit all our people,” Nzimande said.

In the minister’s plans, one of the projects that will receive priority is the R573 Moloto Road, which will be upgraded at a cost of US$91.67 million. Known as the infamous “road of death” due to its regular number of horrific accidents, Moloto traverses three provinces, namely Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

The modernisation of this road forms part of the Moloto Road Development Corridor, which will include much-needed investment in passenger rail to offer commuters a safer, faster and more accessible connection between Mpumalanga and Gauteng Provinces.

The ministry will this financial year rehabilitate the road infrastructure damaged by disasters at a cost of $5.8 million over the medium term, through an additional allocation to supplement the reprioritisation in the provincial roads maintenance grant.

Nzimande also announced that in the current financial year, there will be an increase in the number of law enforcement officers on public roads.

“The ministry will advocate that law enforcement be declared an essential service, to ensure availability of traffic officers on a 24/7 schedule on the country’s our roads,” he said.

The idea behind declaring traffic duties an essential service and introducing around-the-clock shifts was to ensure visibility of traffic officers on the roads, the minister said.

A ministerial task team, consisting of officials from the Ministry of Justice, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Road Traffic Management Corporation, has been established to review current legislation and to reclassify certain traffic violations.

Furthermore, the ministry will continue to conduct road shows with provinces, municipalities and the private sector on the new Road Safety Strategy and plans, while also fostering close relationships with the taxi industry, he said.

“Through SANRAL (South African National Road Agency Ltd), we will implement Horizon 2030 Strategy and reconfigure the organisation to ensure it can deliver on its mandate optimally.

“We will implement key flagship projects including the N2 Wild Coast, the Moloto R573 Road upgrade and the Durban-Free State-Gauteng Logistics and Industrial Corridor,” the minister said in the announcement.

According to the minister, his office will also refine the Linking Africa Plan as a transport and trade plan which seeks to improve the unimpeded flow of commercial transportation, increase productivity, dependability, transport reliability and safety of cross-border movements between South Africa and the rest of the Southern African Development Community member states.