S/Africa: Eskom given $420m lifeline

South Africa’s cash-strapped power supplier Eskom on Monday received a funding lifeline when the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) agreed to grant it a short term loan of $420 million to keep the struggling enterprise, a victim of state capture poor governance, afloat.The PIC, on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), advanced the multimillion dollars bridging facility to Eskom for one month.

The loan will fund the company’s operations during the month of February 2018, with three other South African banks also helping Eskom out of its cash troubles, the PIC stated.

Eskom approached the PIC, which is mandated to invest pensioner’s funds, indicating that it was experiencing enormous liquidity constraints which were threatening the company’s going concern status.

Eskom’s poor governance over the past decade under President Jacob Zuma, has left it teetering on the edge of insolvency.

New Eskom boss Phakamani Hadebe confirmed at the announcement of the cash cushion that the reports of cash shortages at the power utility were correct and that the utility needed $833.33 now and another $833.33 million by the end of February to fund Eskom’s operations.

Following Eskom’s request, the PIC said it conducted its own “due diligence” and obtained approval in line with its mandate and corporate governance requirements to fund Eskom.

The GEPF and PIC Board took comfort from the fact that the bridging facility is fully backed by a government guarantee and that the pricing for this transaction was favourable to the GEPF, the PIC said.

In addition, the new management at Eskom reassured the PIC and the GEPF of making good use of the funds, adding that they were encouraged by the recent changes in the governance.

“The GEPF and the PIC are encouraged that the new Eskom Board and the new management team have moved with the necessary speed to restore good corporate governance at Eskom.

“The utility announced their interim financial statements last week, which had previously been delayed, in a frank and transparent manner,” Daniel Matjila, CEO for the PIC, said.

In addition to the bridging facility, Eskom has approached other lenders as well, because it needed $166.67 million in total, the PIC stated, adding that three commercial banks indicated that they were willing to further extend credit facilities to Eskom subject to the outcome of their respective due diligence processes, which are currently under way.