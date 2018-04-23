S/Africa govt urges end to crippling bus strike

The South African government has appealed to those involved in the current bus strike talks to end the industrial action which has crippled public transport, leaving commuters stranded.The nationwide bus strike has entered its sixth day and trade unions have called for it to be intensified until their wage demands are met.

“Transport is an important sector in growing our economy. Notwithstanding the fact that constitutional rights provide workers right to strike, I want to appeal to everybody to do it within the law.

“We appeal for tolerance, particularly to the taxi industry, to allow commuters to pool transport during this period,” Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) acting Director-General Phumla Williams said.

The bus strike, which started last week, has left thousands of commuters stranded all over the country, with citizens worried about losing their jobs for being absentees at their workplaces.

The workers, mainly bus drivers, initially demanded a 12% salary increase but the employers offered them 7%, which they have since rejected, even a percentage hike of 8% for the first year, and 8.5% in the second year.

Instead, the workers proposed a 9.5% increase in the first year and a 9% for the second year – a proposal the employers have turned down, according to arbitrators involved in the labour talks.

Since the failure of the talks last week, the South African Transport Workers and Allied Workers Union have announced that they would this week intensify the strike action till their demands to the employers are met.