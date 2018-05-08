One of the country’s prestigious higher educational facilities, the University of South Africa (Unisa), will be under probe starting on Tuesday as the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) begins an investigation into allegations of racism‚ discrimination‚ sexism and harassment at the “entire institution.”A SAHRC panel has since February been probing such allegations at Unisa’s law college – but that scope has now been extended as further allegations have surfaced to include the entire university which was built under apartheid.

The commission’s panel is set to sit for three days, the body said.

“The hearing started on 20 February following a request from the Unisa Vice-Chancellor‚ Prof Mandla Makhanya‚ to investigate allegations of discrimination‚ racism‚ sexism and harassment at the Unisa College of Law.

“During the first sitting of the hearing‚ the commission invited staff members at the College of Law‚ unions and management at Unisa to present oral and written submissions to the investigation panel.

“During the second sitting‚ staff members‚ interested parties and the UNISA management‚ will have an opportunity to present their oral testimonies to the panel‚” the SAHRC said.

However‚ as the panel set about its work in February‚ revelations surfaced that other departments and colleges have faced similar accusations at the Unisa, which is located in the administrative capital, Pretoria.

“Information came to the attention of the panellists that the alleged incidents were not only in the College of Law‚ but the entire institution.

The panellists therefore asked to broaden the score to cover the entire organisation‚ which we have now done‚” SAHRC Gauteng provincial manager Buang Jones said.