S/Africa is on path to recovery, says Ramaphosa

South Africa’s special economic envoys which President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed last month are assuring the world that Pretoria is on the path to economic recovery, apart from being a sound destination for investment, the president said on Tuesday.Ramaphosa said this when he fielded oral questions from Members of Parliament at the National Assembly in Cape Town on Tuesday.

He was responding to a question from African National Congress lawmaker Adrian Williams who had asked what message the special envoys on economic investment were planning to convey to potential investors.

The president replied: “The message that these special envoys are conveying to the rest of the world is that South Africa is indeed on a path to economic revival and the envoys are already explaining why the country is an attractive investment destination with as yet unrealised potential.

He said the envoys are telling the world that “South Africa is buoyed by the new optimism with improving business confidence, consumer confidence as well as an improving investor sentiment.”

Ahead of the meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government last month, the president announced the appointment of former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel, former Deputy Minister of Finance Mcebisi Jonas, and business leaders Jaco Maree and Phumzile Langeni as special economic envoys to lobby potential investors to look south ahead of the country’s planned investment conference.

Through the investment conference, government is planning to raise US$100 billion in new investment over the next five years.

“I appointed these envoys to meet potential investors in both South Africa, in the rest of the African continent as well as around the world and this is part of what you can call an ambitious investment drive,” Ramaphosa said.

The president also used the question and answer session in parliament to announce that his government had since come to the realisation that the investment conference, which he had hoped would take place three months after the State of the Nation Address, could only be held later this year.

The government was also working on a social compact with business and labour, as well as civil society on a transformed and inclusive growth path for the economy, the president said.

He said an important part of building a social compact was the work that has started towards what he also addressed in the State of the Nation Address in relation to holding “a jobs summit” in which all social partners would make specific commitments to contribute towards faster job creation.