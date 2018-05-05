S/Africa: ‘Mine safety is human rights issue now’ – Union

Stung by the latest mining deaths of seven miners at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein mine in the West Rand here, South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Saturday said that mine safety had now become a human rights issue whose legislation should be strengthened to hold mining firms criminally accountable for failing to ensure safety during operations.The AMCU said this following the seven miners’ deaths after being trapped underground at Sibanye-Stillwater mine on Thursday following two seismic events that caused rocks to fall.

Six other mine workers are hospitalised, with four miners in the intensive care unit (ICU) and two others still in critical condition, according to the AMCU.

The union has demanded that the Masakhane shaft, the scene of the accident, should be closed until all investigations into the accident are finalised.

AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa said the mining companies should also face civil claims when accidents such as the Sibanye-Stillwater’s incident happen.

“It is simply ludicrous that the life of a mine worker is worth a mere 36 months of basic salary. AMCU has proposed a system of granting the workers and the deceased’s family much higher compensation when these tragic events occur,” he said.

“The union undertakes to heighten its campaign in ensuring that the Ministry of Mineral Resources ups its game in regulating mining in South Africa.

“The union will be meeting with Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to discuss the failures of his office in this and other regards,” Mathunjwa said.

He added: “The AMCU wants to correct Minister Mantashe who yesterday (Friday), during his meeting with unions and management, blamed the mine’s late health and safety representative for not withdrawing the team after the first seismic event.

“This is unfortunate as only management in the control room on the surface would have had access to seismic information.”

Mathunjwa said it was unfair to expect the steward, who was underground with the workers at the time, to know exactly what was going on.

“The blame should therefore be placed squarely at the door of line management, as the miner and mining captain would have had the necessary information to pull the team to a place of safety after the first event,” the union official said.

The South African Chamber of Mines also extended its heartfelt sympathy to the families, friends and colleagues of the seven employees who lost their lives.

Chamber Spokesperson Charmaine Russell said fall of ground incidents, particularly at deep-level mines, was an area that the mining industry had focused intensive efforts on over the past several years.

“This focus is reflected in the more than US$12.5mn that the Mine Health and Safety Council (MHSC) has invested in falls-of-ground research.

“Furthermore, through the MHSC, more than $20.8mn has been spent on research into the seismicity associated with our deep-level mines,” she said.

Russell said the research outcomes and technology had led to new mine designs and methods, which had reduced the number of fatalities associated with seismicity from 48 in 2003 to 14 in 2017.

Russell said the industry had noted with concern the increase in the number of rock bursts related to seismic activity, while the number of rock-falls, which was typically the main cause of falls of ground, had decreased.

“The industry remains committed to achieve the collective aim – between mining companies, unions and government – of zero harm, ensuring that that every single mining employee returns home safe and unharmed from work at the end of every day,” Russell said.

Mathunjwa said the AMCU was on record for criticising the ministry for failing in its role of regulating the mining industry.

“We continue saying that the ministry should ensure that the profit-hungry ventures of mining bosses should be duly balanced with the lives and wellness of human beings.”

He added: “Every day our mine workers risk lives and limb to put bread on the table for their families. Mine safety has become a human rights issue, and the ministry must step up to the plate to protect the workers against the overt focus on profit over people.

“Once the Ministry of Mineral Resources has concluded its enquiry, AMCU will interrogate the reports and comment on the causes of, and solutions to the problems which led to this incident,” he said.