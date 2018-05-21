S/Africa: Minister condemns racism at TV station

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa has called on all South Africans to use sport to unite and not to divide the nation, saying any racist elements will be exposed and isolated wherever they may be in the country.The minister said this on Sunday as she reacted to alleged racist behaviour against rugby analyst and former Springbok (national rugby team) player Ashwin Willemse, who is black, by his fellow analysts who are white.

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, Willemse is seen walking away from a live TV rugby in a studio set following apparent racist comments made by fellow presenters, Nick Mallet a former Springbok player and coach and Naas Botha, a former South African rugby union player who played during the era of apartheid.

According to Willemse, he walked away from the set after the two white analysts angered him by calling him “a quota player” throughout his rugby career, implying that he was never a good player when he wore the national jersey.

Seven years after liberation, the government here put in place a deliberate policy to integrate rugby, formerly a no-go sporting area for non-white players in conformity to apartheid rule.

The government policy did this by requiring that all rugby teams should have a certain number of these previously disadvantaged black rugby players to be part of the formerly all-white teams, a move which white rugby initially resisted but had to relent due to being a law of the land.

It is this background that the white analysts were using to taunt Willemse during a rugby match they were working on which was played at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park following the Lions’ 42-24 win over Brumbies at the weekend.

In a strongly worded statement, Xasa condemned what she called a continued behaviour of “white entitlement” in the sport of rugby in this racially divided country.

“This behaviour of entitlement by some white South Africans who continue to think that their whiteness makes them better human beings must come to an end.

“If it was not for the barbaric nonsensical apartheid system that privileged them (whites), we could not have implemented quota system to normalise an otherwise abnormal system,” she said.

The minister insisted that Willemse was not just a mere former Springbok player, but in 2003 he was named South Afrcia Rugby Player of the Year, young player of the year and the players’ player of the year.

“Black rugby players like Willemse, Byran Habana, Kolisi continue to make us proud as a nation and affirm that they are not token players or quota players,” Xasa said.

The county’s Ministry of Sport, through its transformation charter that was adopted in 2011, has noted that the quota system has been largely unsuccessful in bringing about an effective transformation in sports.

This has caused a substantial consequential damage for many black players who were labelled as ‘tokens’, and referred to as mere replacement of white faces with black faces.

“It is clear that Ashwin Willemse was referred to as a quota player by his fellow panellists despite his many successes in the field of play. I call upon SuperSport TV to suspend the two (white) panellists while they are busy with full investigation” of the incident,” Xasa said.

The minister added that the continued appearance of Mallet and Botha on SuperSport TV will be seen as an endorsement of their alleged white racist behaviour.

There has been no response from the TV sportscaster, a division of the Multichoice firm which runs digital satellite TV stations internationally.