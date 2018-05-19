S/Africa must be vigilant to remain peaceful – Minister

While South Africa is a peaceful country that lives in harmony with its neighbours, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Friday urged citizens to remain vigilant to keep status quo.Delivering her ministry’s budget vote in Parliament, Mapisa-Nqakula said her country must remain vigilant in protecting and securing its airspace and maritime zones.

She said South Africa’s constrained ability to effectively manage, monitor and react to land, air and maritime threats “allows for the continuous inflow of illegal migrants, smuggling of goods, weapons and human trafficking.”

“Not only is our defence force expected to defend and protect South Africa, it is expected to rapidly intervene during crises elsewhere on the continent,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. She said the defence forces must sustain peace support operations and continuously secure the land borders, the maritime zone and the airspace.

“We are all aware of the growing cyber-threat to the Republic and the risk to our sovereignty. It is paramount that efficient, powerful and cost-effective cyber-defence and cyber-security solutions are implemented to protect the critical information infrastructure,” she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula revealed that drones and privately owned small aircraft “are often used for acts that threaten the safety and security of our people.”

According to Mapisa-Nqakula, the country’s defence force is expected to be a key role-player in the cyber-defence of South Africa and to be able to support other ministries when required to do so.

The minister expressed concern on her ministry’s low budget.

“In terms of human resources, the budget constraints drive us to consider a reduction of personnel. However, considering operational pressures, the Council of Defence made a decision not to reduce the defence personnel complement.”