S/Africa needs to stem tide of GBV, says VP

South Africa’s Deputy President David Mabuza has challenged the country’s men to stem the tide of gender-based violence (GBV), rape and the killing of women nationwide.Speaking on Friday at a three-day National Men’s Summit currently underway in Ballito in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal Province on Friday, Mabuza said:

“These gruesome and horrible deeds must stop. It is within our hands to stop this madness that threatens to tear apart the basic fibre of our society.”

Mabuza revealed that South Africa has over the last five years seen an increase in the number of women murders, with 2,639 women losing their lives, in 2017 alone.

“Only one in three murders is detected by the police. This implies that the figure could be as high as 9,000 women killed every year, in the past five years.

“In the last three years 124, 526 rape cases have been reported and 41% of these were rapes against children. We have close to 120 cases of rape reported daily,” the deputy president said.

He said men in South Africa have to meet and talk about the rape of women and children, including old and disabled persons, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people.

“We have to meet to make a choice, to change our ways and speak truth to each other. We have to meet to admit vice, and deal with the entrenchment of male power, privilege and patriarchy,” Mabuza said.