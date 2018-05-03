S/Africa: New vehicle sales leap 3.6% y-o-y in April

South Africa’s new vehicle sales continue to improve nationwide, with 36,346 units sold in April 2018, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturing of South Africa (NAAMSA) said on Thursday.”Domestic new vehicle sales at 36,346 units showed an improvement of 1,260 vehicles or 3.6% from the 35,086 vehicles sold in April last year,” NAAMSA said in a statement.

The body said that the latest vehicle sales and export numbers were in line with general industry expectations.

The association said: “The domestic sales total would probably increase by about 350 units once the delayed sales report by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles South Africa was received by around mid-May 2018.”

Export sales at 24,422 vehicles reflected an improvement of 193 units (0.8 percent) compared to the 24,229 vehicles exported in April 2017, NAAMSA added.