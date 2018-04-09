S/Africa offers apology to Lesotho for diplomatic faux pas

South Africa has conveyed its apology to Lesotho’s King Letsie III following his recent mistreatment at the hands of South African immigration officials at the Maseru Bridge border post, diplomatic sources said on Monday.Conveying the apology, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu travelled to Maseru at the weekend to meet the king and personally apologise to the king on behalf of her government following the diplomatic faux pas, diplomatic sources said.

“We have come here to convey our apology to His Majesty the King, the Lesotho Prime Minister and to the entire Basotho nation for the inconvenience caused and also to explain to the King what we intend and are committed to do. We are happy that our apology has been accepted,” Sisulu said.

According to the International Relations and Cooperation Ministry officials, the minister received a briefing from her Lesotho counterpart, Lesego Makgothi, on what happened to the king recently at the border between the two neighbours.

Sisulu was briefed about the unfortunate and regrettable incident at the border, in which King Letsie was kept waiting for hours before being attended to by the South African immigration officials.

Responding to Makgothi, Sisulu conveyed the message that the South African government was working on increasing capacity at the border post and also finding a permanent solution geared to managing the travel movements of the King and eminent persons travelling between South Africa and Lesotho.

This will also positively affect frequent travellers between the two countries, she added.

Sisulu said Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will assist to address the issue. Gigaba initially rushed to the border post to assist the king on the day of the incident when he received the report of the king being mistreated at entry point by his officials.

“The Minister of Home Affairs will not be alone in solving these challenges. We are all, including the Free State provincial government, fully committed to urgently attend to matters of migration between the two countries. The Basotho did not discriminate against us during our struggle for freedom. We are effectively one people,” she said.

During her visit to Maseru, Sisulu also paid a courtesy call on Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane, who conveyed his condolences on behalf of the Lesotho government to the people of South Africa as they mourn the loss of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died a week ago on Monday.

Prior to a meeting with the King, Sisulu visited Home Affairs officials at the Maseru Bridge to receive a briefing on the operations at the border. She also used the opportunity to interact with travellers.

South Africa’s land entry points are notorious for abuse of travelers, especially those coming from outside its borders.

The abuse came to a head last month when one of the immigration officials was caught busy staring at her smart-phone lying on her desk as one hand held on to a travel document, with a long queue at a standstill.

When the clip went viral, the official was promptly suspended from duties by the home affairs minister. Days later after the official’s suspension, her colleagues on the Lesotho border took their turn to abuse the Lesotho king, failing to attend to him according to his VVIP status and protocol.